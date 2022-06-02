A slice of history is up for grabs on Sunday as the fiercest of enemies, Dubbo CYMS and Dubbo Macquarie, compete for the first ever local derby victory in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Adding to the nostalgia, CYMS will be celebrating the contributions of the forebearers to the club, wearing retro jerseys from four milestone eras in the club's history.
CYMS will be bolstered by the return of big forwards James Stanley and club captain Jarryn Powyer as well as St Johns College year 12 student and 2022 Penrith Panthers SG Ball premiership winner Riley Wake, who's back from a one-week suspension.
Appropriately for Wake, CYMS will adorn the 1969 retro jersey worn by his late grandfather Mick Wilson.
Mick was a member of the inaugural Cronulla Sharks NRL team in 1967 and he returned to Dubbo in 1969.
That year, he and former Wallabies half and CYMS captain/coach Ken McMullen took the 1968 wooden spooners to 1969 Group XI premiership glory with an upset victory over Parkes at Parkes.
"Such an honour to wear the same jersey as Papa. I'm so proud of all he achieved in life, especially for the CYMS club," Wake fondly recalls.
And adds that beating Macquarie has and always will be the pinnacle match each year:
"Papa taught me a lot. I looked up to him and idolised him.
"He especially taught the importance of getting up for Macquarie. He'd often say beating Macquarie is as good as winning the comp."
Add to that the modern-day rivalry being enhanced by former CYMS Premiership winner Alex Ronayne at the helm for the Raiders first grade as well journeyman Craig McClean, now fully welcomed back to the green and white faithful as reserves coach and Kaitlyn Mason, 2021 CYMS League Tag coach, is now in charge of the Raidettes.
With all this change between blue and green, it's appropriate the League Tag ladies will wear CYMS first ever jersey - when it all started for the club way back in 1947.
93-year-old John Meredith is the only surviving member of the CYMS 1947 team, but he fondly remembers that pioneering season.
"I was 18 in 1947 and we wore Blue with a big White V," he said.
"Footy was very popular in those days, there were about eight clubs just in Dubbo and the pub comp would often get bigger crowds than Group XI on Sunday.
"There were a lot of good players. Ray Gartner was five eighth, for the Air Force team and he went on to play over 180 first grade games for Canterbury Bankstown.
"The great Keith Holman played for Waratahs when he was in the Air Force in Dubbo."
On Sunday, CYMS reserves will take on the red-hot undefeated Macquarie Raiders and will wear retro jerseys from 1983, when first grade was coached by Kel Brown reserves coach was Paul Madden and the juniors were coached by Tommy Nelson.
CYMS juniors will wear the 1979 retro jerseys worn by the first-grade team coached by Tom Nelson, reserves coached by Neil Musgrave and the juniors coached by Noel Piper.
