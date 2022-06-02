It's a busy month for entertainment at the Dubbo RSL.
The live shows scheduled for June kick off with well-known comedian Jimeoin on Friday, June 3.
Jimeoin LIVE is described as " a ferocious onslaught of gags and a constant stream of laughter, all with inimitable facial expressions".
The comedian joked on social media about the excitement of coming to regional towns like Dubbo, Bathurst and Orange.
The show, which starts at 8pm, is for those over the age of 18.
If it's some tunes you're looking for, you'll have to wait until Saturday.
Dreams: Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show will take the audience back to the '70s and '80s.
It features a well-oiled and talented group of musicians dedicated to the task of bringing this era and its sound to the stage for all to enjoy.
The two-hour show will feature all of the artist's iconic songs.
Beccy Cole will be performing at the Dubbo RSL on Friday, June 17.
For more than 30 years Cole has been delighting Australian music fans and now she's bringing that sound to the Central West.
The entertainer is famous for her glowing warmth, husky tones, bawdy sense of humour and hundred-watt smile.
"Coming back to perform in Dubbo is like coming full circle for me," she told the Daily Liberal.
"My first ever tour out of high school started in Dubbo in 1992, I never imagined that I would be coming back every year or so for 30 years and it feels terrific."
Cole said she couldn't wait to be back onstage in Dubbo.
"Regional Australia, it's people and its beauty is what keeps touring musicians on the road and making a viable crack in the arts. After a couple of years of so much unknown due to the pandemic, I am thrilled that small towns are ready to come out and be entertained."
Cole already has 11 Golden Guitars to her name - including five for Female Artist of the Year - and has had multiple albums in the top 10 ARIA charts.
Cole said she couldn't wait to get on the stage and take the audience through a journey of new songs and old favourites.
Tickets for Jimeoin LIVE, Dreams: Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show and Beccy Cole are available through the Dubbo RSL website.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
