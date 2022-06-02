Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
What's on

Beccy Cole, Jimeoin and Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Tribute Show coming to the Dubbo RSL

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
June 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FULL OF FUN: Singer Beccy Cole said she couldn't wait to get on the stage. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It's a busy month for entertainment at the Dubbo RSL.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.