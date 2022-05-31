Power outages impact residents in East Dubbo once again

AS of 9.30am on Wednesday power had been restored to 2449 customers who experienced an unplanned power outage.
The two-hour long unplanned outage impacted homes in East Dubbo.
The power outage was caused by powerlines going down around 7am in the morning, but by 9.30am power had been restored to most homes in the region.
This comes just weeks after the almost eight-hour unplanned outage which also impacted homes in East Dubbo, rural areas west of Ballimore and East of Wambangalang on May 17.
According to a spokesperson from Essential Energy that particular unplanned outage was a result of damaged equipment.
"Crews attended and identified a cable fault in a high voltage underground pillar to be the cause of the outage," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said once testing is complete crews would work to reconfigure the electricity network and progressively restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.
Essential Energy thanked customers for their patience and understanding.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
