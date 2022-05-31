Daily Liberal

24-year-old charged for role in alleged drug syndicate supplying drugs to Dubbo, central west

By Newsroom
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:39am
ONGOING: The investigation has been assisted by officers attached to Dubbo Region Enforcement Squad and Central West Police District. Picture: FILE

A 24-year-old man is the latest to be charged by police over an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the illicit supply of drugs into Dubbo.

