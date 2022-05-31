Daily Liberal

Wellington's Jeff Amatto shares addiction story for Walk and Talk for Life

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:31am, first published 2:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoorana Gunya and the Community Drug and Alcohol Team (CDAT) has hosted Jeff Amatto at their recent Walk and Talk for Life in Forbes on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.