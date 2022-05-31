Members of the public are questioning why certain groups weren't included in Dubbo Regional Council's advertising of community committees.
At the recent council meeting on May 26, the terms of reference for committees, working groups and forums were adopted for certain community groups and expressions of interest were being sought after for different positions.
Advertisement
A Facebook post by Dubbo Regional Council said, "Community committees and working parties allow a public forum for Councillors and Council staff to consult with representatives of the local community on important local issues," but some residents weren't too happy with the committees that were left out.
Christopher Fallon commented on the post, asking why there was no disability or aged care access advisory committee and fellow resident Dale Elliot agreed.
READ MORE:
The committees that were included were:
Natasha Grace commented that she thought that Wellington didn't have enough volunteers for the committees they already had.
"Most of our most recent winners are the people who are keeping those existing committees running," she said.
According to the council report by Executive Manager Governance and Internal Control Abbey Rouse, council is undergoing a restructure with several branches changing divisions.
"As a result of this change, some branches will now report to a different Standing Committee," the report said.
Submissions for Expressions of Interest close on Friday, June 17 at 5pm, to submit an EOI head here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.