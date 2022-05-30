Daily Liberal

41-year-old man from Broken Hill killed in multi-vehicle crash east of Cobar

By Newsroom
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 10:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police inquiries are continuing. Picture: FILE

A 41-year-old man has died, and two have been hospitalised, after a multi-vehicle crash 50 kilometres east of Cobar

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.