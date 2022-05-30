A 41-year-old man has died, and two have been hospitalised, after a multi-vehicle crash 50 kilometres east of Cobar
About 8.40pm on Monday, emergency services were called to the Barrier Highway at Canbelego, east of Cobar, after reports a Holden Colorado ute, a Jeep Cherokee and a road train had collided.
Advertisement
Police were told the utility and road train were eastbound and the four-wheeled-drive westbound, when the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. The road train subsequently left the roadway, crashed into a culvert and rolled.
Police arrived to find the driver of the ute, believed to be a 41-year-old Broken Hill man, had died at the scene.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A front-seat passenger in the ute, a 33-year-old woman, suffered broken ribs, while a six-year-old child, who was in the back seat, were taken to Cobar District Hospital.
The driver of the 4WD, a 60-year-old man from Chipping Norton, and the truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Dubbo, were not injured.
They were taken to Cobar District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police will allege the 4WD driver refused to be tested and was taken to Cobar Police Station.
Inquiries are continuing.
The Barrier Highway remains closed in both directions at Canbelego with traffic diversions in place via Nymagee and Hermidale.
There is no forecast re-opening time and motorists need to monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.