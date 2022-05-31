Talented artists from the region will once again have the opportunity to promote their work when the Dubbo Art Fair returns in September.
The inaugural Dubbo Art Fair was held last year at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. It's an opportunity for artists within the Dubbo region an opportunity to showcase their work to the community over one art-packed weekend.
For art lovers, it's an opportunity to purchase a new piece direct from a local artist.
Event curators are now calling all local artists to submit their applications to exhibit before the end of June to ensure they can participate in the 2022 event.
"We encourage all local artists to apply, but there are limited spaces available. We have had a lot of interest from the community following last year's event, including artist who missed out last year, so we are expecting the spots to fill up quickly," council's cultural development officer Jessica Moore said.
The WPCC will be opening the entire gallery space to individual artists to showcase their work to the public.
Across the weekend of the Dubbo Art Fair, artists will be able to promote and sell their work. There will be no participation or stall fee, with all the sales going directly to the artists.
Visual artist Pauline Griffiths said the fair gave all of the creatives involved a platform to connect with their local community.
"Those visitors to whom I spoke expressed huge support for this event and it was said more than once that they didn't know of the creative talent that lived and worked in our region," she said.
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said supporting and nurturing local creatives, artistic experiences and events had positive social and cultural benefits for regional communities.
The Dubbo Art Fair will be held from September 23 to 25. Applications can be made via the Western Plains Cultural Centre website.
