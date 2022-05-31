Daily Liberal

Applications for Dubbo Art Fair open for region's artists

By Newsroom
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Talented artists from the region will once again have the opportunity to promote their work when the Dubbo Art Fair returns in September.

