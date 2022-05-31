A serving police officer has been charged with domestic violence offences.
In March 2022, officers attached to the Barrier Police District started an investigation into alleged domestic violence offences involving a male officer and a woman known to him.
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Following extensive inquiries, a 22-year-old constable - attached to a command in the Western Region - was issued a Court Attendance Notice for four counts of common assault, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He is due to appear in Broken Hill Local Court on Thursday, June 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.