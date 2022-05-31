Daily Liberal

Serving police charged with domestic violence offences

By Newsroom
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:21am, first published 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An officer has been charged. Picture: FILE

A serving police officer has been charged with domestic violence offences.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.