They've gone from not winning a game for three seasons to now sitting in equal second on the ladder so it is an understatement to say it is an exciting time for a group of junior footballers.
The Dubbo Junior AFL under 17s have endured some tough years recently but now are showing signs they could do some damage this season.
The side won two straight games heading into their clash with Orange on Saturday but a slow start hurt them as they lost 9.15.69 to 4.6.30.
Nevertheless, coach Michael Armstrong says there are a few reasons why the side is starting to put wins together.
"Last year we didn't have a win, we hadn't had a win for three years," he said.
"This year we've got a couple of new players in, Jake Egan who is a former representative player from Orange is now playing with us.
"He is helping out a lot, it's been up and down so far but the boys are starting to gel together.
"A couple of wins on the board have been good."
Jake Egan and Xander Lakin are just two of the sides' new recruits but Armstrong said it is also rewarding to see the same core group continue to play after some tough seasons.
"We have a group of about 10 players who have played together over the last three years," he said.
"Every week even though we did get beaten by 60 to 100 points and not score any they still turned up.
"They are still at the football club which is great, now they are starting to get some of the success for having more experienced players turned up.
"The only thing that is letting us down is that we are still low on numbers, we don't have a full side yet."
While they are not one club in the traditional sense, the Dubbo Junior AFL have had a few of their players begin to transition into the Dubbo Demons' senior sides, something which Armstrong believes will help them in the long run.
"I've been encouraging them to go to senior training because there is stuff I can teach them and there is stuff Terry (Lyons) and the other guys can teach them," he said.
"We've got four players who will be transitioning from juniors to seniors next year.
"So it's a step up for them but it's good they are going to senior training."
The under 17s side will be at home this weekend when they host the Bathurst Giants on Sunday, who also have two wins to their name this season.
While there is still a long way to go in the season, Armstrong admitted the squad have a big goal in mind.
"The boys have set themselves the goal of making the grand final at the end of the year," he said.
The side is also still looking for players regardless of if they have experience playing AFL or not.
Those interesting can get in touch with the club via Facebook for more information.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
