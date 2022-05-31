Daily Liberal

Dubbo Junior AFL's under 17s side has won two games from four matches so far this season

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 31 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING TIMES: The Dubbo Junior AFL under 17s side are beginning to hit their straps after a couple of wins early in the season. Picture: KATIE HAVERCROFT PHOTOGRAPHY

They've gone from not winning a game for three seasons to now sitting in equal second on the ladder so it is an understatement to say it is an exciting time for a group of junior footballers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.