sport, local-sport,

It took the Forbes Magpies a little while to find top gear on Sunday but a powerful final 20 minutes led them to a 22-point Peter McDonald Premiership win over the Wellington Cowboys. The Magpies led by just four early in the second half but went on to win 44-20 and put things right after a loss to Dubbo CYMS last time out. "I think we lifted a bit," coach Cameron Greenhalgh said of the second half. "We were a lot better defensively and we were a lot better with the ball in our hands and had a bit of running in our feet." READ ALSO: - 'Smallest population but the biggest heart': Season about more than results for Nyngan - Back-to-back wins, improved fitness and immediate Fijian impact boosts Spacemen - Powerhouse centre pairing doubles up as CYMS makes it five straight wins The loss was another disappointing one for Wellington given they had showed plenty of spirit and got within a first win of the season at one point. "It was a tough game," defeated captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said. "We knew that coming to Forbes was going to be tough. They're in form and it was a tough game, but not a nice way to lose. We were in that contest for 60 minutes of it." NSW Country fullback Mitch Andrews opened the scoring on 10 minutes at Spooner Oval and captain Nick Greenhalgh's boot made it 6-0. The visitors burst into life after that though and scored through Warren Peachey and the first-half tries continued from there. Forbes centre Richard Fui bagged a double to take his side out to 24-10 but the Cowboys lifted again and when Tony Clevin and Mason Williams scored either side of half-time they were right back in the contest. That proved to be as good as it got for the visitors though, as Andrews, Jordan Hartwig and Tongia Fox all crossed to put the Magpies firmly in control. Alvin Maungatti then iced the result with another try three minutes from time. "We only had the ball nine times in the first half which is hardly at all," coach Greenhalgh said. "And the three tries we did score I think were the three sets we completed. The rest of it, we couldn't hang onto the ball for the sustained amount of time which you've got to do against Wellington - or they'll make you pay with the points cos they keep coming." Jake Hadrill was one of the best for the Magpies while filling in for the injured Jake Grace at lock and his efforts earned praise from Forbes captain Nick Greenhalgh. "He gives 100 per cent every week," the halfback said. "He's filling in some big shoes but you know what you're going to get. "He turns up and gets through the 80 minutes - he's pretty impressive. "Obviously having Mitch (Andrews) out the back, he's also really good, he saved a couple of tries there." Forbes makes the testing trip to Nyngan next round before the bumper local derby clash with Parkes on the June long weekend. "That's the one we circle in the calendar," Greenhalgh said. "We've got a couple of big games coming up so hopefully we'll be 1-17 fully fit and ready to go." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/eb45c943-b82e-410c-87ea-4fc87bd7a1bd.JPG/r0_369_4236_2762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg