news, local-news,

AS of 2pm on Tuesday power had been restored to 1608 customers who experienced an unplanned power outage. The almost eight-hour long unplanned outage impacted homes in East Dubbo, rural areas west of Ballimore and East of Wambangalang. According to a spokesperson from Essential Energy the unplanned outage was a result of damaged equipment. "Crews attended and identified a cable fault in a high voltage underground pillar to be the cause of the outage," the spokesperson said. READ ALSO: Essential Energy crews responded to an unplanned power outage in Dubbo early Tuesday morning. Electricity network protection equipment activated automatically, switching power off to 1448 customers for safety about 6am. However the spokesperson said it was necessary to switch power off to some additional customers around 8.30am to allow crews to safely test the cables to determine the fault. As a result 1608 customers were without power. The spokesperson said once testing is complete crews would work to reconfigure the electricity network and progressively restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible. Essential Energy thanked customers for their patience and understanding.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/abdd063f-e149-45ec-903b-32f78884b67b.PNG/r0_168_1559_1049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg