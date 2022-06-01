Daily Liberal

28-year-old man from Chipping Norton charged over fatal crash outside Cobar

By Newsroom
June 1 2022 - 1:43am
MAN CHARGED: Emergency services were called to the scene on Monday night. Picture: FILE

A man has been charged with negligent driving and failing to submit a blood sample after a fatal crash near Cobar on Monday.

