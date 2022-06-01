A man has been charged with negligent driving and failing to submit a blood sample after a fatal crash near Cobar on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the Barrier Highway at Canbelego, 50 kilometres east of Cobar, about 8.40pm on Monday, after reports a Holden Rodeo utility, a Jeep Cherokee and a Kenworth road train had collided.
The Holden driver, a 41-year-old man from Broken Hill, died at the scene.
Police will allege the Jeep driver - a 28-year-old man from Chipping Norton - refused to undergo testing, struggling with police and hospital staff.
He was taken to Cobar Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and refuse or fail to submit to taking of blood sample.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear a Cobar Local Court on Wednesday, June 29.
Two passengers in the Holden, a 33-year-old woman and a six-year-old child, were taken to Cobar District Hospital before being transferred to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment.
The Jeep driver and the truck driver - a 65-year-old man from Dubbo - escaped injury and were taken to Cobar District Hospital.
