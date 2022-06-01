As Justin Toomey-White went to buy a few supplies before Wellington Cowboys training on Tuesday night, he was stopped by multiple people who all wanted to talk about the same thing.
That hot topic in the footy mad community at the moment is Kotoni Staggs after the Cowboys junior earned his first State of Origin call-up earlier in the week.
One of the favorite sons of Wellington and someone who still has a real connection to his hometown, Staggs has been rewarded for a stellar start to the NRL season with one of the hotly-contested centre positions for game one of the series next Wednesday night.
"It's amazing," Cowboys captain-coach Toomey-White said.
"The form he's been in this year warranted a spot in the team and being a Wello boy who's so passionate about where he comes from, it's so awesome to see him get rewarded with a Blues jersey.
"Football is everything in our community and we follow all our lads, not just Kotoni, but him being in the spotlight and to go from where he came from to where he is now is amazing, the growth not only as football player but a person as well.
"I went to training and pulled in at Coles and was pulled up by three or four people just saying how awesome it is to see him in the team, so the whole community will get behind him."
Much has been made of Staggs' often difficult childhood in his hometown but throughout his junior years on the footy field his talent was clear to see.
It wasn't only those in the local area who were aware of his prodigious talent, and in 2014 when he was aged just 15 he signed a deal with the Brisbane Broncos.
He made the move north of the border after his junior career at home finished and after making his NRL debut in May of 2018 he quickly became one of the most dangerous ball runners in the NRL.
Injuries - most notably an ACL rupture in late 2020 - ruined his chance of a Blues call-up before now but NSW coach Brad Fittler gave him the call he'd been waiting for last week.
"It's good to finally be here. It's a dream for myself so I'm pretty stoked," Staggs said after his selection on Sunday.
"My ACL, it took me nearly 11 months to get back on the field and that was a big injury and I'd never had anything like that before."
Toomey-White has been one of the many close to Staggs as he grew up in Wellington.
From being one of the many impressed while watching Staggs in action during his younger days to playing together for Wellington and Group 11, the pair remain in close contact now.
Toomey-White will be part of an excited Wellington contingent that has been lucky enough to get tickets for the Blues' battle with Queensland at Homebush next week.
"I spoke to him yesterday (Tuesday) on the phone and he's really enjoying camp and relishing the opportunity and he can't wait to pull that sky blue jersey on and represent his hometown and his state," Toomey-White said.
"He'll never forget where he comes from and who his family is. It's amazing to see the talent he's had from a younger age and to go into adulthood and the progression he's made.
"I had a little cousin who played in the same junior team as him so I got to watch a bit of his football as a junior and he's just been that same player.
"He gives it everything on and off the field. He gives 110 per cent. If he makes mistake he'll go back and work on it and that's the person he is."
Staggs is one of three Western Rams juniors in the NSW squad for game one.
He'll be partnered by Orange product Jack Wighton in the centres next Wednesday night while St John's junior Isaah Yeo has been named at lock after another sensational start to the season with Penrith.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
