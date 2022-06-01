Daily Liberal

Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs earns NSW State of Origin selection

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REPRESENT: Kotoni Staggs pictured in action at NSW State of Origin training this week. Picture: NRL Photos

As Justin Toomey-White went to buy a few supplies before Wellington Cowboys training on Tuesday night, he was stopped by multiple people who all wanted to talk about the same thing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.