If ever a player was motivated for a Dubbo derby, it's Jordan Reynolds ahead of Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash between Macquarie and CYMS.
A multiple premiership winner in the past with CYMS, Reynolds hasn't had the chance to play his former club since making the move to the Raiders after the 2019 season.
Advertisement
Two COVID-hit campaigns and then a shoulder injury last year ruined any hope of doing battle with the Fishies and some of his best mates.
READ ALSO:
It was only a few weeks ago he was stood beside Billy Sing on his wedding day as a groomsman but on Sunday when the two sides meet again he'll be doing all he can to leave his opposite back-rower and his teammates hurting.
"If we beat them on Sunday it will be huge," Reynolds said.
"It's all I wanted to do since I went to Macquarie. First is to beat CYMS, second is winning a comp."
Waiting so long for the clash with CYMS has only built the anticipation for Reynolds
He and Raiders captain-coach Alex Ronayne both starred for CYMS a number of years alongside the likes of good mates Sing and Ben Marlin as well as Jyie Chapman, Jarryn Powyer, and Alex Bonham.
"They (Sing and Marlin) are my really good mates," Reynolds said.
"I was one of the groomsmen at Billy's wedding a few weeks back and I've never played against them.
"I might have played Billy once in about the under 14s or something but I played with 'Marlo' my whole life until I left CYMS.
"It will be interesting to say the least. I know what we're all like so we'll be getting into each other, for sure."
Sometimes emotion can get the better of players on occasions like a derby.
Reynolds is all too aware of that and he was on the sideline nursing a shoulder injury last year when a melee broke out between the two rivals and there was one send-off and multiple sin-binnings.
"You can't let it overwhelm you too much ... we can't do it against CYMS because they're two good a side," he said.
Advertisement
"But in saying that, last year there was a bit of a brawl and I think you'll get it again on Sunday because there's bloke out there trying to hurt each other."
We can flick a switch and be outstanding but when that switch isn't on we're terrible.- Jordan Reynolds
The last time Macquarie beat CYMS was in May of 2014.
Reynolds was a CYMS teenager still finding his feet in first grade that day but in the years that followed victories over those in blue were commonplace.
Having been on the other side of the rivalry for three years now, Reynolds knows how much it would mean to the Raiders faithful to reclaim bragging rights.
"The last time Macquarie won it was my first year of first grade," the back-rower said.
Advertisement
"I was 19 and that day they only just beat us and we had a number of blokes out playing Group 11 (representative footy).
"It would be huge for the club and it's what the goal has been, to get back to the top of the comp.
"For a few years they (Raiders) have been down around the bottom of the comp and they want to be back up there."
Macquarie heads into Sunday's game without Filisione Pauta and Corey Cox.
Their size and work-rate will be missed by Reynolds said "on paper we've still got as good a side as any team in the comp".
The main issue for the Raiders is consistency, as a slow start proved costly in last weekend's loss to Parkes.
Advertisement
"We can flick a switch and be outstanding but when that switch isn't on we're terrible so we're still getting used to those combinations and trying to play calmer football," Reynolds said.
"That and our defence. If it's strong on the weekend against CYMS we'll be right in it up to our ears."
Kick-off in first grade is 2.30pm on Sunday.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.