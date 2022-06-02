What's happening inside the Wellington Cowboys club matters more than what's shown on the scoreboard so far this season.
The Cowboys have just one win across all four grades up to this point in 2022 but first grade captain-coach Justin Toomey-White can see things moving in the right direction.
This year was always going to be a difficult one for the club given an off-season exodus of players and there were real fears for the Cowboys when the reserve grade side was forced to forfeit in round one of the Group 11 season due to a lack of players.
But since that moment things have steadily improved and while numbers in the under 18s could still do with a boost, Toomey-White is feeling positive.
The Cowboys are back at home on Sunday with the league tag side, which has recorded the club's one win, kicking off the day's action against Parkes at Kennard Park.
"The league tag girls have been the light for us so far," Toomey-White said.
"In every game they've played they've been in the tussle but there's been some little mistakes that has cost them.
"The 18s, they're getting numbers. They struggled a bit last weekend but it's about getting numbers at training.
"Reserve grade and seniors are getting really good numbers. After we had to pull the cord on reserve grade (in round one) and put the call out for players there's been 20 or so players turning up week in, week out.
"That's a step in the right direction for the club."
The first grade side also made a step forward last weekend in its Peter McDonald Premiership loss to Forbes.
The final score finished 44-20 in favour of the Magpies but the match was a real arm wrestle for long periods.
We've leaked a fair few points late in the game so I'd love to stop that.- Justin Toomey-White
The Cowboys had a chance of claiming their first win of the season early in the second half but, as has been the case previously in 2022, they faded late and the in-form Magpies capitalised.
"The boys are learning and getting results week in, week out. They might not be showing on the scoreboard or ladder but it shows internally," Toomey-White said.
"We've got a lot of young blokes filling big shoes and we haven't been able to field our first 17 yet this year die to injury, suspension, work commitments and things like that. There's boys filling in and doing a fantastic job.
"We competed for 60 minutes (at Forbes) but there was some silly mistakes and they scored three tries in a 10-minute period and there's no coming back form that.
"The scoreboard doesn't reflect the hard work the boys are putting in week in, week out."
Toomey-White's men will meet a Parkes side coming off a strong win over Macquarie last weekend but that victory came at a cost.
Captain-coach Jack Creith, someone Toomey-White has plenty of respect for, suffered a broken eye socket in the match and faced six weeks on the sideline.
Regardless of who the Cowboys run out against on Sunday, their captain-coach wants the focus to remain on improving their own game.
"We've leaked a fair few points late in the game so I'd love to stop that," Toomey-White said.
"We're at home again and Parkes is an awesome side that had an awesome win last weekend. I know they'll come here looking for the win and it's a game we're looking forward to."
League tag starts at 11am before first grade kicks off at 2.30pm.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
