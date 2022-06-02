Daily Liberal

Free flu jab this month for the onset of winter flu season at your local pharmacy

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:13am, first published 2:00am
GET THE JAB: Free flu vaccinations are available at local pharmacies in Dubbo. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

For the month of June only, as winter sets in, flu vaccines for everyone over the age of five and over the age of 65, are free at your nearest pharmacy.

