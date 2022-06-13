Households can cut skyrocketing cost of living expenses through the NSW government's latest budget measures set out in the $128 million Energy Bill Buster program.
The program calls for eligible households to apply to get a free solar system to save up to $600 each year instead of the $285 Low Income Household Rebate or to upgrade appliances and light fittings with energy savers.
Around one-third of households in NSW are receiving energy cost rebates to help lower their cost of living expenses.
"The NSW government is committed to easing cost of living pressures for local families by equipping them with the appliances that will help drive down their energy bills," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said.
"The Energy Bill Busters program allows eligible households to swap their annual Low Income Household rebate for a lump sum contribution to a free solar system or a home appliance upgrade."
Mr Saunders has welcomed the NSW government's 2022-2023 budget measures announcement helping local households ease pressures on their energy costs.
Local households struggling to pay their electricity or gas bills and eligible to receive the Energy Accounts Payments Assistance vouchers will now receive 25 percent or up to $400 of the cost of their energy bills.
Those eligible to apply on low income must be holding a pensioner concession card from Services Australia, a health care card, a gold card from the Department of Veterans Affairs, disability pensioners, and war widows and widower pensioners.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
