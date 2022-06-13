Daily Liberal

Energy Bill Buster program: eligible households encouraged to apply for free solar system

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders urges eligible households to apply for energy saver program. Picture: Supplied

Households can cut skyrocketing cost of living expenses through the NSW government's latest budget measures set out in the $128 million Energy Bill Buster program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.