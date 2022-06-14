Daily Liberal
Council

Dubbo Council votes to not mow and maintain residential areas nature strips and laneways

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:00am
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey sits at a recent council meeting. Picture: Belinda Soole

The elderly and people who live with a disability are frustrated with Dubbo City Council's decision to not mow and take care of nature strips in residential areas.

