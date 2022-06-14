The elderly and people who live with a disability are frustrated with Dubbo City Council's decision to not mow and take care of nature strips in residential areas.
Dale Elliot said there was no consideration for those who can't do it themselves.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey said that residents may not be aware that it was never council's job to look after residential footpaths.
"I think there was an expectation there, a false expectation and I think it would be a good idea for council to engage in public relations to explain the situation and encourage residents to look after their own nature strips," he said.
Councillor Josh Black said formalising the looking after of footpaths and residents taking care of their back lanes was important.
"As a council we hope to have the resources to mow peoples footpaths and laneways for them and this just formalises that and it's a good move," he said.
Council voted to adopt the policy that states council does not maintain nature strips or laneways.
They will however maintain nature strips adjoining or within public reserve areas such as, bushland, parks or gardens, council facilities such as public buildings, recreation grounds or public swimming pools and certain areas of Central Business Districts.
Due to an apparent "lack of adequate resources" council will expect residents to maintain their footpaths, which must be unobstructed to permit pedestrian access. If no footpath exists then an unplanted space adjoining the property boundary must be maintained.
Street trees remain the property and responsibility of Council. Residents must not prune or interfere with street trees nor plant their own trees within the nature strip.
Garden beds, median gardens, footpaths and other identified features installed by the developer on public land are maintained by the developer for a defined period of time. After that period maintenance is undertaken by council.
Council will write to the property if they notice areas of neglect and only in exceptional circumstance will an application be accepted for council to undertake the maintenance of a nature strip or laneway.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
