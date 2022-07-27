Trigger warning: this article contains discussions around the topic of suicide. If you need help contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 13YARN on 13 92 76.
Government and health organisations across the state have launched a joint campaign to lead the way to zero suicides among First Nations peoples.
Advertisement
Representatives from the NSW Health and the Ministry of Health along with frontline workers and mental health workers from different Aboriginal Medical Services (AMSs) in the region attended the event in Dubbo on Tuesday, July 26.
READ ALSO:
The latest Census confirmed that anxiety and depression ranked second in the most common type of long-term health conditions in the Dubbo postcode.
As a one of the key demographics at risk of death by suicide, mental health has been a major concern for First Nations people.
In 2020, government data showed suicide accounted for 5.5 per cent of all deaths of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples while deaths of non-Indigenous Australians made up 1.9 per cent. The figures were also higher among Indigenous males than females.
Cox Inall Ridgeway and NSW Health will provide funding for AMSs to roll out services around suicide prevention and wellness activities. The former is a social change agency committed to "disrupting disadvantage" in Indigenous communities.
Cox Inall Ridgeway was born from a partnership between renowned Aboriginal leader Dr Aden Ridgeway and Managing Director of Cox Inall Communications, Tim Powell.
Phil Naden, chief executive officer of AMSs in Dubbo, Coonamble and Gilgandra, said the Heal Our Way campaign launch was "symbolic" and "important".
At the launch of the new campaign, people heard from panellists who were experts on suicide prevention and mental health.
One of the speakers, CEO of Healing Works Australia Dean Bayliss, lives in Dubbo. His is an Indigenous company that provides suicide prevention and intervention training and services.
The training is based on a model by the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AITSIS).
"[The AITSIS model] teaches you to see invitations when people are struggling within their life.
"And ask them directly if they're having thoughts about suicide or ending their life," Mr Bayliss said.
"It's important to know that people don't want to die by suicide, they're just having struggles... living."
Advertisement
Community members were encouraged to visit websites of Healing Works Australia and partner organisation, Living Works Australia, for resources.
Multimedia artist Jasmine Craciun was behind the artwork included in the Heal Our Way campaign. Ms Craciun drew from what she and her family had unfortunately experienced many times before, to create a launch video.
She had conversations with her mother, grandmother, as well as her young cousins who had lost their siblings.
"I'm hoping that my artwork can be... an example of a positive and healthy future for us as Aboriginal people," Ms Craciun said.
The big event was emceed by Dr Summer May Finlay, an expert in public health, and comedian Andy Saunders.
Advertisement
Dr Finlay wanted people to be able to ask if someone was thinking about suicide.
"You don't have to have a degree you don't have to be a health professional you just need to be someone who cares about them to listen," she said. "Let's head towards zero suicides."
Remember you can get mental health support by talking to your GP or phoning one of the many phone support services.
Have you signed up for more local and regional news?
The Daily Liberal offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more. Keep up-to-date with all the local and regional news and support local journalism by subscribing.
Advertisement
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.