Daily Liberal

The 2022 Employee of the Year winner Jacob Willetts credits his mentor and team for his amazing success

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Willetts receiving his Western Business NSW Employee of the Year Award on July 22, 2022 at the Western Plains Taronga Zoo gala event. Picture: Supplied

The first thing Jacob Willetts politely requested as we sat down for this interview was to be photographed with his team.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.