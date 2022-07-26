Daily Liberal
3 lion cubs and giraffe calf make their first appearance at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:30am
Zoo goers witnessed three African lion cubs and a giraffe calf make their public debut at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo on Tuesday.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

