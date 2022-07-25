Daily Liberal

Narromine's Harding family fighting to have private motocross track approved

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated July 26 2022 - 1:58am, first published July 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A petition has been made by Luke and Kerry Harding to have their private motorbike track approved by Narromine Shire Council. Picture: Supplied

A Narromine family has started a petition to rally support for their fight to legalise their private motorbike track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.