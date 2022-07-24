'Their story is Australia's story': Unlocking the history of Old Dubbo Gaol, a state treasure

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that the following article may contain images of deceased persons.
Nestled in the centre of town, the Old Dubbo Gaol, unlocks a significant part of the region's history that could be easily forgotten, perhaps because the protagonists were criminals and outlaws.
However, the Gaol, pronounced 'jail' in old English, does not only represent the downfalls of society members but also paints a vivid picture of life in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Due to its unusual location in Dubbo's main street, several attempts were made to conceal the Gaol. High walls were built around the jail, the entrance disguised, demolishment was also on the table. Established in 1859, the Old Dubbo Gaol is now listed on the state heritage register and protected by law.
Visitor experience officer at the Dubbo Regional Council, Chris Anemaat is the most qualified Gaol tour guide. He says the Gaol is an incredibly important piece of the state's history because it tells the stories of people who would otherwise never be known.
"It's the poorest of the poor, or the most vulnerable people in our community. Particularly, people who go to jail, they're out of sight out of mind. We don't want to think of them. But they have a part to tell, you know, like when the Depression hit, their story is Australia's story," Mr Anemaat said.
"Those usually voiceless people have a part of their story told through the jail. Sometimes they're pretty terrible people. But yeah, there are people who their story is Australia's story as much as, you know, Henry Parkes, or whatever Prime Minister of the day might be."
Most of the prisoners were convicted of crimes like murder, rape, assault, and theft. But there were also people who would be arrested for crimes like vagrancy or littering.
It was a time when policemen could walk up to someone sleeping rough and ask if they had money. If the person could not produce any cash, they would be arrested under the Vagrancy Act.
"A tool to get them off the streets," Mr Anemaat said.
The consequences were similar for associating with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Sex workers and women who had left their homes without a job or a male relative, would also be stopped and put behind bars.
"Back in that time, opportunities for work and for making money as a woman were so narrow... that some women who were in a lower socio economic area, just to have some sort of independence, to have some money to live, to feed their family, would do sex work, but those laws targeted them," Mr Anemaat said.
Research has revealed that about 90 per cent of the prisoners in Dubbo jail were male. Since women prisoners were low in number, they would experience loneliness but would benefit in areas of space and hygiene.
The jail's museum exhibits include a male cell block, a female division, a gallows gallery, kitchen, laundry, hospital ward, exercise yard, remand yards (for people awaiting bail), and dark cells.
The largest collection of hangman's ropes in Australia was found in Old Dubbo Gaol. Some of them are displayed in the Gallows Gallery along with the profiles of 32 men and women who were condemned to death. Eight of them were hanged, the rest received life sentences.
As prison life goes, making friends and making merry was prohibited. Prisoners would entertain themselves with contraband like a deck of cards, newspapers, tobacco, matchboxes, and shivs. Much was found during restoration of the site. Mr Anemaat believes there's still a lot to be discovered.
"There'll be stuff in the ground, archaeologically. These prisoners were pretty creative. If they could hide it from the guards who searched their cell and strip searched them every day, then there's probably a lot [to uncover] still." he said.
Some prisoners in Dubbo jail were known to be avid escape artists. There were about 25 escapes and attempts that forced guards to modify parts of the prison.
"There's all these little tiny changes around the site because prisoners have tried to escape," Mr Anemaat said.
The jail museum runs 'escape tours' and 'night tours' for visitors. There, they learn about changes that have been made to stop escape attempts, including padded, dented roofs and changes in toilet systems. Drama students often get involved as casuals in re-enactments of escapes. The site also hosts private events like markets and food festivals.
Managed by the Dubbo Regional Council, everyone employed at the museum harbours a great love for its history. The Old Dubbo Gaol is an unforgettable visit, an elaborate introduction to the treatment of incarcerated people. Their crimes, their torment, their humanity.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
