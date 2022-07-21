Daily Liberal

New Taco Bell restaurant in Dubbo a few steps closer

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:07am, first published 3:00am
The fast-food chain has lodged a development application with Dubbo Regional Council for a store at Hawthorn Street and Endeavour Close - next to the new Carls Junior and Mobile petrol station site.

A Taco Bell restaurant in Dubbo is closer than ever with the latest update on the development application submitted to council coming on July 18.

