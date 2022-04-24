news, local-news,

The Old Dubbo Gaol is among more than 40 rich and diverse heritage projects that are finalists in the 28th annual National Trust Heritage awards. Nominated by Dubbo Regional Council, the stage one upgrades to the tourist attraction has been shortlisted in three categories including: conservation including interiors and objects; education and interpretation; and events, exhibitions and tours. The National Trust Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, awarding excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage over the past year. READ ALSO: Stage one of the upgrades to the Old Dubbo Gaol were officially unveiled in March last year, and included new interactive media displays, and an upgrade to the exhibition space to showcase the extensive collection of historical artefacts. The upgrade is included in a $1.39 million redevelopment - jointly funded by Dubbo Regional Council and the NSW government - to create a more modern experience for visitors. Chair of the National Trust Heritage Awards jury Matthew Devine was joined by industry experts including Barrina South, David Burdon, Dr Siobhn Lavelle, Kathryn Pitkin, Lynn Collins and Peter Salhani. "The judges are thrilled by the quality and diversity of entries submitted this year for the National Trust Heritage Awards," Mr Devine said. CEO of the National Trust (NSW) Debbie Mills congratulated all entrants for their perseverance and dedication to heritage. "Although it's been a difficult couple of years, the projects presented this year are of an exceptional standard and a great reminder that there's much to appreciate, acknowledge and celebrate," she said. Among others shortlisted in western NSW include the Bathurst Courthouse facade and roofing conservation works nominated by Public Works Advisory, and the Great Cobar Museum and Visitors Information Centre who were nominated by Dunn and Hillam Architects. The winners will be announced at the National Trust Heritage Awards ceremony on May 13 at Doltone House in Pyrmont. Master of Ceremonies for the event is the ABC's Simon Marnie and the proceedings will include a keynote speech from Anthony Burke, Professor of Architecture at University of Technology Sydney and Host of Restoration Australia on the ABC. The Awards are the signature event of the Australian Heritage Festival in New South Wales and are proudly supported by the NSW Government through Heritage NSW.

