Daily Liberal

Passenger services on the Main Western Line will resume from July 30

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Passenger services on the Main Western Line will resume from July 30, more than two weeks earlier than anticipated, as crews continue to work around the clock to restore the line after a major landslip.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.