Jockey Elissa Meredith has got out of bed and walked for the first time since being thrown from the saddle in a horror race fall earlier this month.
Racing NSW announced on Thursday the Dubbo-based apprentice had got out of her bed and took steps at the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for the first time since the fall at Gunnedah on Monday, July 4.
"Elissa continues to make steady progress and got out of bed for the first time today. She walked across the room with assistance," the statement read.
Thursday's update followed one on Monday which revealed the young hoop had been waking for short periods and was eating and drinking on her own.
Meredith was rushed to hospital after the fall from the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink at Gunnedah and, after undergoing surgery and being diagnosed with two contusions on her brain, remained in a coma until July 10.
There has been an outpouring of support from the racing industry in recent weeks for the apprentice, who is indentured to Lundholm at Dubbo.
The trainer recently started a fundraiser to help with the costs involved in the recovery and time out of the saddle Meredith now faces.
On Thursday afternoon the GoFundMe page total was just short of the $20,000 target originally set while Racing NSW previously announced it would be matching the total donations raised.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated, called, messaged or offered help and support for our beautiful daughter Elissa," the jockey's parents, Mark and Dawn, said in a statement on the GoFundMe page recently.
"We know that Elissa will be very grateful for all of your love and support. Elissa has a long road to recovery, but we are seeing small improvements every day."
Anyone seeking further details or looking to donate can visit gofundme.com/f/supporting-our-own-elissa-meredith.
