Daily Liberal

Dubbo jockey Elissa Meredith making progress after Gunnedah race fall

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Elissa Meredith continues to make progress after her race fall at Gunnedah earlier this month. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Jockey Elissa Meredith has got out of bed and walked for the first time since being thrown from the saddle in a horror race fall earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.