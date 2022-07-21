"It was one of the best feelings you could ever possibly have."
Getting told you're going to represent your country is not something many get to experience, but it's exactly what has happened to rising motocross star Jack Deveson.
The 14-year-old Deveson will soon fly out for Finland as one of six members of the Australian team which will compete at the 2022 Junior Motocross World Championships next month.
As someone with two older brothers who also ride, Deveson has been around the sport for virtually his entire life.
He's long been a standout at Dubbo Dirt Bike Club while he's also made his presence felt around NSW and the rest of the country. His recent effort at the NSW titles, where he was crowned state champion, helped him earn a spot in the national side and a ticket to the world championships.
"To find out you've just been selected for represent Australia at the biggest junior race in the world is a very good feeling," Deveson said.
"Ever since I was a kid it's been one of the top priorities of mine. It's the top race I've ever wanted to do."
Deveson will be one of two riders representing Australia in the 85cc class while others will also compete in the 65cc and 125cc.
The Junior Motocross World Championships will be held at the famed Vantaa track and more than 12 countries will be a part of the competition.
This year marks the first time since 2019 Australia has competed at the championships.
A lot of work has gone into Deveson reaching this point in his young career.
Most weekends the family has to travel away, with competition regularly held on the coast or in Queensland or Victoria.
The teenager also trains roughly four times a week while is also committed to a fitness plan to ensure he's in the best condition each time he jumps on the bike.
"We're all very proud of him," Deveson's mother, Holly, said.
"This has been a dream he's wanted for quite a while and for it come true. He's wanted to race overseas since he was a little boy and to have that come true is awesome. We're all very proud."
While riding for Dubbo Dirt Bike club doesn't happen all too often now given his other high-level racing commitments, it is hoped Deveson's selection will inspire others from the city and wider regional area.
"It's great for regional kids to be recognised," Holly added.
"Quite often it's the metropolitan area that gets recognised for most sports and to have someone from out this way given this opportunity is great."
Deveson said he was thankful to his family and all those who have supported him for helping him achieve his dream.
Getting to Finland is no mean feat, as it is a 28-hour flight while a motocross rider takes a sizeable amount of luggage with them for competition.
The family will arrive in Finland a number of days before competition begins to help ensure Jack has the best chance of overcoming his jetlag and getting acclimatised to the conditions.
"To get selected and then go over and do well there would just be the best," the youngster said, before looking at what he's achieved.
"When we were kids we never thought we'd be any more than just a couple of people who ride some club days and now I'm representing Australia.
"Looking back you can see how much I've improved."
And just how much does the young gun love his chosen sport?
"I love it more than anything," he said.
"The intensity. When you're battling with someone for the lead or racing your mates it's a good feeling."
The 2022 Junior Motocross World Championships will run from August 26-28.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
