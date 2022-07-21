Daily Liberal

Dubbo Rhinos' Matt Neill back in action after neck injury and nerve damage

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:53am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Neill has been back making a real impact for the Dubbo Rhinos this year after being forced to take last season off due to a neck injury. Picture: Dubbo Rhinos

A couple of years ago Matt Neill was struggling to pick up a coffee cup.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.