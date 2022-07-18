Daily Liberal

Councillor Pam Wells wants council to have a disability committee

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 7:00pm
Councillor Pam Wells would like to see a disability committee in council, while Cr Shibli Chowdhury, Mathew Dickerson and Richard Ivey all had their opinions.

Resident's calls for a disability group to be included in Dubbo Regional Council's community committees has been heard.

