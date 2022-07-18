Dubbo Regional Council has voted to consult the community on their plan to sell different parks around the region.
Four parcels of land have been identified by council as being potential candidates for disposal, including Alexander Bell Memorial Park, Royal Parade Park, Market Square and 10 Soldiers Lane - Wellington.
Advertisement
Councillor Joshua Black, who voted against the motion, said that "flogging off" open space wasn't a good look.
"Are we really that broke that we need to do that? That's what I'm wondering and the answer might be that we are," he said.
Cr Black said it was up to the government who created the amalgamation between Wellington and Dubbo to step up and provide funding.
"They need to give money to fix Wellington's infrastructure and that way we may not have to look at solutions like this; selling open park land," he said.
"If we can turn the land into social or community housing and that's guaranteed then that might be something I can agree with," he said.
In a report to council from DRC director of community, culture and places Jane Bassingthwaighte it stated the disposal of the assets would generate additional non-rate income for council and reduce future asset maintenance and renewal costs as well as assist in reducing the existing imbalance of maintenance load and community expectations against the available resources.
"There is limited maintenance done on them [the parks] at the moment so it is bare minimum, if we lift standard of the park there will be that increased operational cost to the asset in the future to maintain it at a higher level, so an increase operational cost for the future use," she said.
It was voted the funds generated from the sale of the council owned parcels be used for the asset renewals.
Market Square, which is crown land, is unable to be sold but the DRC will approach the NSW State Government with regards to changing its use to something that allows housing.
READ MORE:
Mayor Mathew Dickerson said he also had some concerns with the selling of park land but wanted to see the publics reaction first.
"It will go out to consultation and then we can hear from the public and then make a decision on it," he said.
DRC Chief Executive Officer Murray Wood explained the initial consultation will be about changing the land from community to operational.
"You can't sell community land, so before moving to sell there is a number of steps...changing it means you can sell but you don't have to and it allows for more flexible council use," he said.
Cr Matthew Wright was in support of the motion, wanting to investigate community opinion.
Advertisement
"Residents near the parks might be happy to see something else happen to those blocks that deter anti social behaviour they are seeing there, or community housing could be explored," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.