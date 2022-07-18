Daily Liberal
Council

Council wants publics opinion on selling different parks around the region

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royal Parade Park is one potential spot council will look at selling, despite Councillor Joshua Black's disagreement. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Dubbo Regional Council has voted to consult the community on their plan to sell different parks around the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.