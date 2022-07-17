Pole dancing has become a popular sport to participate in for many Dubbo residents who want to gain confidence, strength and fitness.
In a 'five questions with...' feature piece with the Daily Liberal, Adore Pole Flow and Fitness owners Rebekah Taylor and Toni Naden explain how they got into the sport, common misconceptions about pole dancing, who can participate and why residents shouldn't be scared to give it a go.
1. How did you get into pole fitness?
I think everyone's pole journey starts out the same, you decide to give it a try and it's love at first class! The fact that it's a challenging workout that's a bit out of the box and fun appeals to a lot of people. Your progress is also measurable in the tricks you can accomplish, which gives you a sense of satisfaction and keeps you coming back for more!
After many years of being students and instructors, we decided to take the plunge and try our hands at managing our own studio, and it is working out so well for both of us, and our wonderful students.
2. What's a common pole dancing myth you can bust?
A common misconception is you should be strong to join a class. You absolutely do not have to be! Our Novice class not only teaches you the foundations of pole dancing but allows you to progressively build up your strength over our 10 week term.
There are no crazy tricks in a Novice class, just some fun spins, climbs, and pole sits. The tricks become more advanced as you move up through the levels, but we all have to start somewhere!
3. Is it really for everyone?
Yes! Our pole classes are all inclusive. Everyone is welcome to join and our classes have such a variety amongst our students; ages, shapes and sizes, backgrounds, career paths etc.
This is what makes our studio (and any pole studio) feel so welcoming, no matter where you are in life, pole dancers support and encourage each other.
4. Were you ever shy about giving it a go and how did you overcome that?
When starting something new, we are all a little shy, but once it becomes more familiar you start to feel more comfortable and confident. It's the same when starting pole, and we understand how our students are feeling because we were there once too!
Our classes are not only structured to teach tricks, strength and flexibly, we also want our students to feel comfortable and have the confidence to be who they want to be in class.
5. Why should people give pole fitness a go?
There is so much to gain from pole classes.
Not only will you build a repertoire of super cool tricks (and likely cute pole attire and heels), strength, flexibility and mobility, but also confidence, determination and a whole lot of friends!
