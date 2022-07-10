As the commander of one of the state's largest police districts, he's seen his fair share of challenging things.
In a 'five questions with...' feature piece with the Daily Liberal, Orana Mid-Western Police District Superintendent Danny Sullivan looked back at why he joined the force, what a typical day looks like, and also shared some things we didn't know about Dubbo's top cop.
As soon as I could answer the question, "what do you want to do when you grow up?" my answer was always - police officer.
I am very lucky to be living my life's dream. I also use this as a motivator when things aren't going to plan. I think in everyone's life there are times of disruption that throw us out of our way of being. When I have those moments, especially in a work context, I reflect on the fact I am living my dream. That enables me to look within at the things I can control and helps me navigate life's disruptions to find the other side.
My 'normal' might seem very unusual to most people however there are elements that many businesses would recognise.
I lead a large team of men and women in a very difficult role in society. We are called upon to put our minds and bodies on the line in the pursuit of our core mission - working with our community to reduce violence, crime and fear.
I manage a suite of systems that focus on the team and their safety and wellbeing, the community and our conversations with them, especially about crime prevention and the investigation and disruption of crime in the community.
There is a battle rhythm to these systems that have daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly check ins on different indicators that let us all know if we are on track with our plans. I also get to be amazed every day at the wonderful men and women of the Orana Mid-Western Police District and watch them grow in their careers.
The police force I joined in the 1980s (yes I am that old!) is very different to the police force we have today.
We have a world class organisation and I have been humbled to be part of its evolution into the professional organisation it is today.
I am excited by the vision of our new Commissioner Karen Webb and looking forward to our team working with her to achieve her goals and be part of this continuous journey of improvement.
This is a difficult one to answer.
I have some challenging memories as a result of my time as a police officer and have a personal self-care system that I try to live as best I can.
It is not a bad model really, it involves eating a little better and moving a little more to look after your body and stressing a little less and connecting a little more to look after your mind. Under each one of those goals is a whole bunch of activities.
On the plus side, I will always remember how I felt when I was awarded the Australian Police Medal on Australia Day. My mother was very ill with cancer when I was going through the application process to join the police force. Just before she died I was able to tell her I was successful in my application and soon after went to the academy. I know she would be looking down on me proud of the things I have been able to do.
This is a challenging question for a police officer - we can't tell you all our secrets! However, as well as being a police officer I am a qualified counsellor.
Whilst I can't be a counsellor at work that skill set does give you the skills to have authentic conversations and more importantly listen to what your team are saying.
I am a bit of a fan of a person by the name of Carl Rogers. He spoke about the conditions required to be a good counsellor and I believe they aren't that bad as traits to be a good leader and person.
They centre around being empathetic, being authentic and displaying unconditional positive regard to the people you meet. I try and incorporate those, (I don't always succeed!) into my way of being.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
