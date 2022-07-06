An Airbnb with a difference.
The Pioneer came to life in November 2021 after the historic house went up for sale.
Advertisement
It's a four bed, double brick home with "beautiful" federation features and in the middle of the Dubbo CBD.
It was hard to resist for local Lucy Samuels who bought it, renovated it and turned it into what it is today.
"I gave myself six weeks, from exchanging the property to getting the keys to source all of the furniture, the interiors," she said.
"It was a huge job in such a short period of time, with plenty of trips all over NSW and to Sydney to collect pieces, beds and linen, however I think sometimes giving yourself a deadline is beneficial."
Ms Samuels' partner Bryce, who is a builder, helped with renovating, painting and moving all the furniture in.
"We made it a space we are very proud of," she said.
The Pioneer is an original brick and timber cottage established in 1901, and was formed as part of the first subdivision when Dubbo was gazetted as a village.
The home which is located on Bultje Street is assumed to be named after Aboriginal man Bultje, who Major Thomas Mitchell wrote about meeting on his journey to Dubbo.
"Bultj acted as Mitchell's native guide for 10 years, hence the name The Pioneer," she said.
Ms Samuels' said she was "extremely happy" with how it's come together.
"To be honest, at the beginning I questioned my ability to make the interiors all work in together, but it worked out a charm, it's very warm and cosy," she said.
READ MORE:
"Visitors are loving their stays and that's all I can ask for."
With Dubbo opening up again after COVID-19, Ms Samuels found business booming.
"The business of short stay accommodation after a long period of lockdowns during COVID has really been pushed along tourism and visitation to Dubbo I believe," she said.
Advertisement
"Dubbo is such a wonderful place to visit, and families from all over the country have stayed at the Airbnb."
Ms Samuels said a lot of people were enjoying a break from the cities and visiting regional areas.
"I feel extremely supported by local business owners and other Airbnb hosts who have offered guidance throughout the process, it's been a really positive journey so far," she said.
One type event that has been popular at The Pioneer is hosting brides and their bridal parties.
"I love hosting the girls, I love decking out the house and making it a really special place to stay during their wedding period," she said.
Advertisement
Dubbo is such a wonderful place to visit, and families from all over the country have stayed at the Airbnb.- Lucy Samuels
"I always welcome Brides with a bottle of Chandon Champagne and a beautiful cheese platter. It's always good fun hosting during wedding season."
For future plans, Ms Samuels wants to work on the garden at the back of the property by planting more hedges and fixing up the back patio area.
"It's beautiful as it is, but I'd love to make it extra special," she said.
The property which offers four generous sized bedrooms and can accommodate up to eight people and is "a stones throw away" from all the cafes, restaurants and boutiques in town.
"It's really the perfect place to relax with a group of friends, family or corporate partners," she said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.