Dubbo jockey Elissa Meredith is making progress after her shocking race fall at Gunnedah on Monday.
The apprentice hoop remain at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle but Racing NSW reported on Wednesday morning doctors seem happy with her progress and scans are looking positive.
More is expected to be known on Thursday.
Meredith was placed into an induced coma on Monday evening after suffering head injuries following a fall from the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink in the early stages of race five at Gunnedah.
Meredith lives in Dubbo and is indentured to Lundholm. Dubbo Turf Club manager Sam Fitzgerald said on Tuesday "our thoughts are very much with her family as we hope for a speedy and trouble-free recovery."
In more positive news following a horror few days for the racing industry, Queensland jockey Leah Kilner is also improving after her fall at Grafton on Sunday.
After undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on her brain and being placed in an induced coma following the fall, Kilner briefly woke on Monday night and squeezed her mother's hand.
Her father Greg reported to Racing NSW on Wednesday that Leah had a good night's rest. She remains in the intensive care unit and will be monitored through the day.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
