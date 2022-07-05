Daily Liberal

Dubbo jockey Elissa Meredith remains in hospital after Gunnedah fall

By Nick Guthrie
Updated July 5 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:30pm
Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith remains in hospital after suffering injuries in a race fall at Gunnedah on Monday. Picture: File

Dubbo jockey Elissa Meredith is making progress after her shocking race fall at Gunnedah on Monday.

