Flu, COVID vaccination clinics begin this Friday, July 8 at Dubbo Showground as combined cases rise

Elizabeth Frias
Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 6 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:00am
Dubbo MP and minister for western NSW Dugald Saunders is urging residents to update their vaccination to protect against influenza and COVID. Picture: Supplied

Combined upward cases of influenza and COVID-19 are alarming health authorities prompting the opening of mass vaccination pop-up clinics this Friday, July 8, and on July 15 at the Dubbo Showground.

