Five questions with Dubbo Escape Room owner Peter Brunner

A couple of years ago there was a group of high functioning people with autism in the room. The room that they were in at the time was a difficult room with about a 20 per cent success rate. One of the players solved many of the puzzles without any clues or indication that it was even a puzzle. One example, he looked at four pictures on the wall and said "this is the order" and "this is the code", and he was right. It was amazing to watch. Needless to say, they escaped with a pretty good time.