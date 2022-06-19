Five questions with Dubbo Escape Room owner Peter Brunner

Peter Brunner, owner and creator of Dubbo Escape Room. Open since December 2017.
1. What does a typical day look like for you?
A typical day is getting in early and turning everything on, making sure all of the puzzles are working and everything is in the right place. After that is making sure our customers feel welcome and have a great time in the Escape Room.
Much of the job sit sitting watching the TV screens when players are in the rooms. The busy time is the resetting the room so it's ready for the next group.
2. What's your favourite thing about working at Dubbo Escape Room?
My favourite thing is watching the enjoyment when a group solves a puzzle, and the frustration when they have no idea. I like watching the way people think their way through a puzzle, it's amazing some of the bizarre things people think up. I sit there and think, "How did they come up with that!?".
3. What's one moment from your time at the place that will always stick with you?
A couple of years ago there was a group of high functioning people with autism in the room. The room that they were in at the time was a difficult room with about a 20 per cent success rate. One of the players solved many of the puzzles without any clues or indication that it was even a puzzle. One example, he looked at four pictures on the wall and said "this is the order" and "this is the code", and he was right. It was amazing to watch. Needless to say, they escaped with a pretty good time.
4. What's one thing most people don't know about Dubbo Escape Room?
Most people still do not know what an Escape Room is.
An Escape room is a themed room where you have 60 minutes to solve riddles and puzzles to escape the room. It often requires thinking outside the box. It is not a small room and you are not really locked in. Most newer escape rooms incorporate a variety of very clever electronics that really provide that extra wow factor.
An escape room is also a great team building/bonding exercise.
5. What does the future look like for Dubbo Escape Room?
We are very excited with what will be happening soon at the Dubbo Escape Room. We will be retiring a room soon and replacing it with a new exciting theme.
Our big news is that we will be expanding our operations, and introducing a fourth room. This room will be very different to our existing rooms. The technology is very new and its absolutely amazing!
Dubbo Escape Room will be the first in the country to offer this type of technology. Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
