Daily Liberal
Our Places

Pastoral Hotel surprisingly kept up with the times from its 19th-century beginnings as one of the best places to go in Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
June 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The current Pastoral Hotel innkeeper, Greg Pilon. Picture: Elizabeth Frias

There are many places to go around the inland city of Dubbo and it's a surprise to see a 19th-century pub modernised to the bone, pleasing everyone who comes in.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.