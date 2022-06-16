AMBULANCES in Dubbo are taking longer to arrive at the scene of an emergency but they are still ahead of the state average.
According to Bureau of Health Information statistics released this week, the median response time for life threatening cases in Dubbo for January to March this year was 7.4 minutes.
Life-threatening, or P1A cases, include cardiac or respiratory arrest or unconsciousness and ineffective breathing. Dubbo crews responded to 106 in the January-March reporting period.
The Dubbo response time was 0.6 of a minute longer than the same period in 2021, but better than the state median of 8.8 minutes.
Response time refers to the period between the triple-0 call until the ambulance arrives on scene.
Across the state only 60.2 per cent of life-threatening cases were attended to within a 10 minute target time, the worst result since BHI began reporting on figures in 2010.
While the lagging impact of COVID-19 on hospital staffing numbers is taking its toll, ambulance staff were being frustrated by an increasing number of non-urgent calls adding to their workload.
President of the Central West sub-branch of the ambulance division of the Health Service Union Craig Parsons asked for people to think before calling triple-0.
"What we say is trivial might not be trivial to the person at the time," he said.
Hospitals are only so big with so many beds. If there's nowhere to offload a patient, if the ED's full then they have to wait.- President of the Central West sub-branch of the ambulance division of the Health Service Union Craig Parsons
"For them it's an emergency but it's an emergency where they could probably go to the chemist shop, or go to see their own doctor. There's no reason to call an ambulance and clog up the whole hospital system.
"The reason people do it I think is because it's easier to get into a hospital to see a doctor than it is to see your own doctor."
He said resources were also tied up with wild-goose chases looking for accidents reported by drivers who then left the scene.
Ambulances ramping is an issue in metropolitan hospitals and Mr Parson's said the west had experienced its share, but not to the extent of their Sydney counterparts.
"Hospitals are only so big with so many beds. If there's nowhere to offload a patient, if the ED's full then they have to wait," he said.
For emergency, or P1 cases, the median response time to Dubbo was 12 minutes, two minutes longer than last year's January-March period, but four minutes better than the NSW medium.
P1 cases require an immediate response under lights and siren.
In the case of non-life threatening but urgent cases, the median wait for Dubbo patients was 15 minutes, an increase of one minute.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
