A Dubbo high school teacher has given blood for the 200th time this week and has urged others to get involved in the life-saving act.
Angela Brooke, 52, teaches at Dubbo College South Campus, and has been a donor since she was legally allowed to.
"I enjoying giving blood, I think it's very beneficial to a lot of people," she said.
"I started donating when I was about 18, and I donated whole blood at first, but I found that plasma is much easier to donate, in the sense that you get your whole blood back again."
What motivated Ms Brooke to become a donor is that she has had sick people in her own family, and does not have trypanophobia (fear of needles).
"I get to sit down and have a break. The ladies here are really friendly and helpful," she said.
Stocked with "the best caramel milkshake in Dubbo", the Lifeblood centre also provides sausage rolls, chips, salted pretzels, and sweet treats to people during blood donation.
Ms Brooke has been coming to the centre for the last 10 years and said donating blood was "the easiest thing to do".
"I would encourage anyone who can give blood and doesn't have an illness that might prevent it, to come down and have a go," she said.
"It's a great experience and it helps people."
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce wants to take National Blood Donor Week (June 13 - June 19) as an opportunity to recognise Dubbo's donors and motivate others.
"In Dubbo, our 1920 local donors are the lifeblood of our community," he said.
Dubbo needs 130 donors each week to be able to treat blood cancer patients. Mr Bruce said they still need 34 Dubbo locals to roll up their sleeves and give blood.
"From cancer patients to road trauma victims, people with blood disorders, surgical patients and new mums - blood is needed somewhere in Australia every 18 seconds," Mr Bruce said.
"It takes just an hour of your time to donate blood and every donation can help save up to three lives."
One in 30 people give blood, but one in three people will require blood products in their lifetime.
Book a donation at Lifeblood Dubbo online or by calling 13 14 95.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
