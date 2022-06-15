Local resident Dani Anikeht has teamed up with registered drug counsellor Shuv Homsi to try and organise a three day drug awareness convention in Dubbo.
Mr Homsi, a recovering addict created the registered not for profit organisation Giving Back Australia after he became sober in 2013.
"I used to take and sell drugs and when I changed my life I wanted to create something for addicts to be inspired by and also so they could be reinjected back into society," he said.
After becoming sober, Mr Homsi travelled around the world researching addiction because he wanted to know what it was.
"People throw the word around but they don't know what it is, when I myself was an addict I didn't know what an addiction was," he said.
Mr Homsi's addiction went for almost 23 years before he became sober.
He went on to study how to become a counsellor, a community services officer and a drug tester.
"Through research, lived experience, I launched a program called 'Get off drugs' which has now seen 8000 people through the program," he said.
Recovering addicts are now the ones who run the program, as a way to give back to society and build their life skills. It also helps in relapse prevention, Mr Homsi has noticed.
Mr Homsi has found that recently he has received more emails, phone calls and private messages on social media contacting him about the problem in Dubbo.
If we change one persons life then that's mission success in my eyes.- Shuv Homsi
"I'm tired of people from Dubbo contacting me saying there is nothing out here, why can't you come out here. Clearly something needs to be done," he said.
Mr Homsi wants to run the conference in late July or early August over three days in Dubbo. He explained the first day would be about giving a talk on his lived experience, talking about drug addiction, showing statistics and making people aware of the dangers of prescription drugs.
The second day he would offer free, confidential and private one on one therapy for people who might want help trying to get off drugs or have become sober.
"As a therapist, I also have a vast network of people, so I can also refer people to other professionals," he said.
The third day, Mr Homsi is hoping to visit some of the schools or give a talk at the PCYC for kids to understand the dangers of drug addiction.
"I want to speak with local businesses that might be willing to jump on board as a sponsor or provide a space so this could happen," he said.
Ms Anikeht, a recovering addict with three years under her belt met Mr Homsi on TikTok where she jumped on live with him and shared her story.
"I told him I was from Dubbo and there was a lot of active addiction out here and something needed to be done," she said.
"I only recently moved out here and the drug scene is quite big, I didn't realise just how big it was, but there needs to be more resources out here for people that are using drugs, an accommodated rehab is the first step because right now the closest place is over two hours away."
Mr Homsi said that after the event takes place he wants to leave a foot print in Dubbo, by coaching and mentoring people to run a Narcotics Anonymous group.
"That way after I leave something will be left in the community that will be ongoing," he said.
Mr Homsi let his loyal followers know that he was putting something together for Dubbo and within minutes had a positive response.
"The amount of people that jumped on and said 'I'm struggling, I've got an addiction, when is it on?' The interest was instant," he said.
"Nothing like this has ever been done in Dubbo and that blows my mind because the problem is huge and things like this are needed in country towns.
"If we change one persons life then that's mission success in my eyes."
If you're a Dubbo business that wants to get in touch with Mr Homsi about the convention you can email him at shuvhomsi@advanceminds.com.au.
