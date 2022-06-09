Dubbo resident Dani Anikeht was subject to violence at a young age and suffered from childhood trauma, before she left home and ended up on the streets of Richmond in the Hawkesbury.
This was when she first started using MDMA and smoking 'cones' but it wasn't until she was offered a pipe that she became an everyday user.
She was just 17.
"I was homeless and couch surfing but I still worked, I worked at Coles," she said.
"I started selling ice so I could support my habit so I didn't have to use my money and then I built a reputation for myself."
A reputation of being someone nobody wanted to mess with because Ms Anikeht wasn't afraid to fight people.
For five years she used ice everyday and soon found herself in domestic violence relationships.
"My daughter's father was very violent while I was pregnant, so I went into recovery when I was pregnant but I didn't have the support system around me so I relapsed," she said.
This relapse brought Ms Anikeht's lowest moment.
She lost custody of her daughter who was was just 15 weeks old.
"I think that's when I hit rock bottom. I can still remember the date, it was the fifth of September 2019 and I was very suicidal," she said.
"I ended up in hospital three times in three weeks after trying to kill myself. I got to the point where I was either going to die or I was going to get clean."
It's easy to get off drugs but it's really hard to stay off it...- Dani Anikeht
Ms Anikeht then put herself into a detox in Sydney, where she stayed for a week. She then had a bed waiting for her at a rehab centre at WHOS [Helping People Help Themselves].
"I learnt a lot about myself there," she said.
"It's easy to get off drugs but it's really hard to stay off it, when I was using, there were people that would get off it for two weeks and then they would jump back on it because they didn't have the support around them."
Support is the number one thing that recovery addicts need, according to Ms Anikeht.
"The first 90 days are your most crucial because there's a lot of doubt, a lot of self doubt and you need people around you that have been clean long enough to support you through it," she said.
When Ms Anikeht was in rehab she attended 90 meetings in 90 days and made good friendships with the cleaner members.
"I still have close friendships with those members and they continue to help me on my journey," she said.
Ms Anikeht hasn't used any drugs since October 14, 2019 and she aims on keeping it that way.
"I drink occasionally and a lot of people say 'well you're going to relapse' but I've been okay. I don't drink excessively, I drink maybe two drinks every couple of weeks when we have a barbecue," she said.
"I understand that a lot of people are different but when doing rehab I learnt a lot about myself and I was literally loved back to life in there."
Going into rehab she weighed 70 kilograms, but coming out she was around 100.
"I put on a lot of healthy weight, but I feel like if I was to relapse that would be why," she said.
"I've had to learn to love myself, I'm single and I've got it in my head that I don't need anyone to make me happy, I've got to make myself happy, or love myself before I can give myself to anyone else."
After seven months in rehab, Ms Anikeht decided to do Uniting's Newpin program. An intensive 18 month program working on how to create a safe and happy home environment.
Ms Anikeht completed six parenting courses and weekly visits and in December 2020, got restoration of her daughter.
"I haven't looked back since," she said.
"I was very grateful for my case worker who stood by me. She would ring me up weekly whilst I was in rehab making sure I was okay, and to keep me updated on my daughter.
"I had a lot of contact with my daughter when I was in rehab, and that kept me going."
It's crazy how my life was four years ago to what it is now.- Dani Anikeht
Ms Anikeht came to Dubbo to get away from the Mount Druitt and Hawkesbury area.
"I grew up in Mount Druitt and I did a lot of my using there and in the Hawkesbury area so I had to move to get away because I knew too many people," she said.
"The only way I stayed clean was because I cut off all the negative people in my life and I replaced all the negative associations with positive people from NA [Narcotics Anonymous] and rehab and I still have a lot of contacts with those people."
Ms Anikeht has met people on social media who are living in Dubbo that are struggling with addiction because there is no support in the region.
The latest update for Dubbo's alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation facility is that Council have had trouble finding land, after four parcels of land put forward in 2018 have been knocked back.
This is causing problems for people who wish to get help but have nowhere to go.
Ms Anikeht would like to change this.
"I opened an NA meeting in Mt Druitt where I'm from and that's still running and it's been running for two years now," she said.
"I know how to start a meeting but I don't want to put in all the effort if there's going to be no-one going. It only needs three people to run, but I want to make it worthwhile."
Now that Ms Anikeht is clean, she said she wouldn't change it for the world.
"Sure, I used to have money but now the money I have is because I've worked my arse off," she said.
"I've got a full time job now, I own my house. It's crazy how my life was four years ago to what it is now."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
