Finding land for Dubbo's alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation facility is proving challenging, after four parcels of land put forward in 2018 have been knocked back. At the Dubbo Regional Council meeting on Thursday, May 12 it was unanimously decided that further discussions would be held with Western NSW Health and Council's Property Services branch to identify a suitable location. The rehabilitation centre would include 15 beds for rehabilitation and an eight bed detox facility. Councillor Joshua Black encouraged the state government to get on board with the project so it could progress quickly. "Without being too overdramatic peoples lives really are depending on this rehabilitation centre getting up and running and we're going to have the drug court opening within a month or two," he said. "We need to get a sod turned and get the building operational...to help people in the community and change their lives." Cr Pam Wells who has been very vocal on the importance of the community consultation for the project was happy to announce that residents would finally get their say on May, 23. "It's really pleasing to know there will be a community consultation and people get to come along and have their voice to contribute to how this pans out," she said. "I think it's a really important time and it's pleasing to see that this is of the intention of council, we know that the community have had a great deal of interest in the alcohol and other drug rehabilitation centre." Member for Dubbo, MP Dugald Saunders said he "remains committed as ever" to the outcome of the rehabilitation facility. READ MORE: "I have always maintained we need to get this right the first time for the centre to be successful in turning people's lives around," he said. Mr Saunders said he would continue working with the Western NSW Local Health District and other stakeholders regarding a location for the facility. "A number of potential sites had been identified for the project, however as a result of community input, additional work is now being undertaken by Property NSW to identify the most appropriate location," he said. Four parcels of land were put forth by council for the facility back in 2018: council-owned land in north Bunglegumbie, Greengrove Dubbo Sewage Treatment Plant/Farm, Pine Avon Wongarbon Sewage Treatment Plant/Farm or on Railway Lane, Wongarbon. Dubbo Council's CEO Murray Wood said that Bunglegumbie was a proposed spot in 2018 but based on demand for future urban development it was deemed "not appropriate". "That's why the report says staff have redrawn the area...six months ago you couldn't imagine this would be the case let alone in 2018," he said. A report to council by Director of Liveability John Watts said council's property services branch was reviewing the possibility of donating land or identifying land for sale that could be appropriate. He said the health district was also consulting with the Aboriginal community to find a suitable rehabilitation site.

