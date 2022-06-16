Janalee Conroy has even surprised herself with her development in recent years and she had no plans to slow down anytime soon.
Conroy made the move from Brewarrina to join the Dubbo Kangaroos a relative rugby novice but is now captain of the Roolettes women's side and last weekend played a key part in Central West's Thomson Cup win at the country championships.
On Saturday she'll be back leading out the Roolettes as they aim to keep hold of top spot on the Westfund Ferguson Cup ladder.
"I've improved in areas I never thought I'd be able to improve in. It's been great, personally," Conroy said, before speaking about the captaincy.
"It's a new angle I love. That leadership role, I'm learning new stuff about myself and as a team. It's really good and fun.
"You get to see everyone develop. Seeing them learn new skills and do things they haven't done before plus just having fun."
The development of players throughout the Roolettes squad has been clear to see this year.
They're unbeaten at the top of the ladder, having beaten fierce rivals Bathurst Bulldogs 22-5 last round, while Conroy, Kim Fyfe, Jean Littlewood, Danielle Plummer, Savannah Dimmock and Darby Richardson all earned Central West representative selection this year.
"It really shows how much development is at the club and the culture we've brought," Conroy said.
"It's good to see the girls getting noticed."
The challenge for the Roolettes now is to maintain the momentum.
Often their own biggest challengers, there's a huge amount of determination in the squad to score a long-awaited grand final win this year.
"We are definitely in a good spot but we definitely have a lot more to come," Conroy added.
"We haven't hit our limit yet, that's how I feel."
The Roolettes will again start hot favourites on Saturday against an Emus side which sits at the foot of the Westfund Ferguson Cup ladder.
The match at Endeavour Oval starts at 11.45am.
Senior journalist at the Daily Liberal covering all that's happening in sport around the Dubbo region.
