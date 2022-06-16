Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
Things to Do

1927 front man Erik Weideman on the band's upcoming performance in Dubbo

By Newsroom
June 16 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1927 front man Erik Weideman says the band has put aside their egos after breaking up in the '90s. Picture: Supplied

The audience is in for a shock and a treat when 1927 performs in Dubbo next month, says front man Erik Weideman.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.