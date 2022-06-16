The audience is in for a shock and a treat when 1927 performs in Dubbo next month, says front man Erik Weideman.
The band - which also consists of Garry Frost, Bill Frost and James Barton - will be performing at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, July 2.
And Weideman says there's a "fresh energy" around the group.
"The last 10 to 12 years has been very fulfilling for me. I've taken the band to a different audience," the singer said.
"People have a different vibe, it's a great mix of genders now. And I don't mind saying it's f---in' good every night. There were not many times previously when I said that."
Weideman jokes that in the '80s and '90s the band could rarely hear themselves playing over the screaming.
The band started infighting, found themselves no longer having any fun and decided to disband. But the following decade, they made the decision to return to their love of music and performing.
Now, Weideman said the drama and egos have been put aside and the group has been touring solidly ever since.
"I love touring. There is nothing like getting on stage with a bunch of guys, playing for 90 minutes and having the room to breathe," he said.
"None of us are perfect musicians. I reckon I probably muck up once a night, everyone does, that's the beauty of live music."
The songs are what dragged the group back together and Weideman said they still enjoy performing the classics.
If I Could, That's When I Think of You, You'll Never Know, Compulsory Hero and Tell Me a Story will be blended into the show with the newer songs such as Stop The World, The Story Never Ends and Nobody Knows.
"People ask me: 'aren't you sick of playing If I Could?' No, I'm not, it feels different every time," Weideman said.
"I didn't write it, the guy who wrote it wrote it for his fiancé. As I said, now we have a new crowd coming to the show and they sing along without drowning me out."
For those who have never seen 1927 before, the front man said it would be an unexpected treat.
"I say to people, 'whatever you think you're going to see and hear is not what you're going to see and hear'. If you have not seen this version of 1927 perform these songs live, well, I won't say you're in for a shock, you're in for a treat," he said.
Tickets for 1927's Dubbo show can be booked through the DRTCC box office, by visiting the website drtcc.com.au, or by calling (02) 6801 4378.
