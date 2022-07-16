Daily Liberal
Updated

A 23-year-old charged after man is shot at Condobolin property

By Newsroom
Updated July 17 2022 - 1:40am, first published July 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 23-year-old arrested after man is shot at a Condobolin property

A 23-year-old man has been charged and faced court on Saturday, July 16 after a man was shot in the shoulder at a Central West property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.