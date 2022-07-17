Daily Liberal
Jordy O'Shea helps CSU Bathurst defeat Narromine Gorillas in New Holland Cup

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 17 2022 - 2:29am, first published 1:30am
CSU vs Narromine, New Holland Cup

HE scored a try from a blindside dart, but it was Jordy O'Shea's boot that did the real damage against Narromine and virtually assured CSU's spot in the New Holland Cup finals.

