Daily Liberal

People with disabilities and carers in Dubbo want more awareness around inclusion

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:26am, first published June 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annette Ferguson and her guide dog Leo, wait to cross the Wingewarra Street/Fitzroy Street roundabout near Dubbo showground. Picture: Amy McIntyre

Sensing a lack of community consultation, people with disabilities and carers in Dubbo are worried their concerns are not being heard by council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.