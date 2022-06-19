Daily Liberal
In Depth

Dubbo Regional Council's road backlog increasing, councillor Josh Black calls for more funding

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
June 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo councillor Josh Black wants the public to pressure the government for more road funding. Picture: Supplied

Dubbo's road backlog is on track to hit more than $136 million in the next 20 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.