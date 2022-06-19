Dubbo's road backlog is on track to hit more than $136 million in the next 20 years.
The funding gap between what Dubbo Regional Council has to spend on its roads and the amount needed is continuing to grow, but more is required to fix the issue than just government grants.
A recent report by council's director infrastructure Steven Colliver, created at the behest of councillor Josh Black, shows there is an annual shortfall of more than $6 million per year across the next 20 years.
Across that time, council expects $20.8 million would be needed for operations and maintenance of the road network, on top of the $10.5 million per year for road renewals and $5.7 million per year for upgrades and new roads.
"The anticipated shortfall operations, maintenance, and acquisition budget for roads infrastructure leaves a shortfall of $6.81 million on average per year, when compared to the forecast lifestyle cost needs listed in the long-term financial plan," Mr Colliver said.
After 20 years, that backlog would sit at $136.3 million.
Councillor calls for increased funding
Cr Black, who has been campaigning for better roads in the local government area since he first announced he was standing for council, said council's options to reduce the "massive backlog" were to increase rates, decease services and spend it all on roads, or get more funding from state and federal governments.
"We just don't have the funds. We really need more funding from the state government particularly, since they amalgamated us," he said.
"They really need to come to the party and give us a whole stack of money, ongoing money, immediately. Federal can chip in some money as well, that would be fantastic, to fix the roads."
In 2021, council received $6.3 million from the federal government and $9.2 million from the state government for work roads.
Cr Black wants to see both of those figures increased.
"We're simply not getting enough state and federal funding," he said.
"Everyone in the community needs to call for more. Every time you're calling your state member or your federal member put the acid on them for more money."
Not as simple as more funding: Ryan
But council's manager infrastructure and delivery Luke Ryan said it wasn't as simple as just asking for more money from the government - even though council is looking at additional grants.
"Grants aren't free. Some are but there's a lot where we've got to co-contribute," he said.
Council chief executive officer Murray Wood said council was also looking at ways the private sector could be tapped for road funding.
Often when a big development is approved, if it will lead to additional road movements the developer pays contributions to council.
This was seen when developers upgraded the roads surrounding the former RAAF base on Palmer Street.
But it's not just the funding hindering the road works.
Mr Wood said staff shortages were also having an impact.
He said council was competing with "major players" like the mines when it came to attracting skilled workers.
Large section of unsealed roads
Meanwhile, roads continue to deteriorate or remain unsealed.
There are 2511 kilometres of roads under Dubbo Regional Council's umbrella. More than 1300 remain unsealed.
In his report, Mr Colliver also highlighted the issues cropping up with the sealed network diminishing due to the recent weather conditions.
"These routes are now routes for larger and heavier vehicles for which these roads were not necessarily designed for...," he said.
But Mr Colliver said the issue wasn't confined to Dubbo. The roads in the former Wellington Shire Council were also "not maintained effectively" due to "the lack of available resources at the time", he said.
Mr Colliver said the current level of funding only allows for 35 kilometres of the roads to be sealed annually. It equates to 3.5 per cent of the road network.
Current schedule of road works
Council has a database that includes the condition and age of each road. It's used to determine the 10-year plan for the road maintenance.
Mr Colliver said the schedule of work could also be determined by "visual inspections, customer complaints and staff knowledge of poor condition pavements".
There are four locations council is currently carrying out road works. Four kilometres is being sealed on the Old Mendooran Road, selected areas are being widened on Burrendong Way, and work is being done on Terrebella and Fashions Mount roads as part of the replacement of Terrabella and Bridge and Bridge Number 2.
Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between.
